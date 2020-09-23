STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Chris Morris has picked up side strain, will continue to monitor him, says Mike Hesson

RCB defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs for their first victory in the tournament.

Published: 23rd September 2020 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Mike Hesson. (File | AFP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), said that Chris Morris missed the match against SunRisers Hyderabad as he picked up a side strain during a practice session.

Hesson also said that the management will continue to monitor the Proteas all-rounder in the coming days.

"Chris Morris unfortunately picked up a side strain a few days ago, he would have played a huge role through the middle and death overs, his batting would have had a huge impact as well," said Hesson in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of RCB.

"This does change the balance of our side, he is a three in one cricketer, he is not easy to replace and as a result, we had to change the structure of our side. Hopefully, Chris will come into consideration for selection in a game or two, we will continue to monitor him," he added.

In the players auction held in 2019, RCB had picked up Chris Morris for INR 10.75 crore.

ALSO READ: When Chris Morris stumped a mountaineer on Twitter

RCB defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs for their first victory in the tournament.

In the match against Hyderabad, Yuzvendra Chahal finished with figures of 3-18 and he got the crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar.

SunRisers were 121/2 at one stage and were looking comfortable in their pursuit of 164. However, Yuzevndra Chahal and Navdeep Saini staged a stunning comeback for RCB and Hyderabad lost eight wickets for just 32 runs, losing the match by 10 runs.

Jonny Bairstow made 61 runs for Hyderabad while Manish Pandey scored 34 runs.

Earlier, for RCB, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers scored half-centuries to take the side's total to 163/5 in the allotted twenty overs.

The Virat Kohli-led side will now take on Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, September 24.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Royal Challengers Bangalore Chris Morris Mike Hesson SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 IPL Indian Premier League
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The houses are set to be rebuilt under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana where the current structure that has 344 houses will be demolished. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath,EPS)
COVID19 and Homeless: 344 Chennai families forced to live on streets, thanks to slum board
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp