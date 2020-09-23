STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Focussing on expressing myself and having a lot of fun in this year's tournament, says Marcus Stoinis

Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punja in a Super Over on Sunday. The Shreyas Iyer-led side had to chase just three runs in the Super Over, and they managed to do that without any worries.

Published: 23rd September 2020 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL)

Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

DUBAI: After his blistering knock of 53 runs from 21 balls against Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stoinis said that he wants to just express himself in this year's tournament.

Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punja in a Super Over on Sunday. The Shreyas Iyer-led side had to chase just three runs in the Super Over, and they managed to do that without any worries.

In the match Stoinis was the standout performer as he made 53 runs off just 21 balls to take the team's total to 157/8 in the allotted twenty overs. And, when Punjab needed just one run off the final two deliveries in the match, Stoinis was able to take two back-to-back wickets to take the game to a Super Over.

"I've come in with some confidence through good performances this year, but also maybe putting less responsibility on myself than some other years. Sometimes when you're young and you're in a rush, you want to do well and you're trying so hard," Stoinis said in an official release.

"So I think this year I sort of just wanted to express myself and its only one game, so we'll see, you can turn from a hero to a villain quickly, but yes, my focus is on just having a lot of fun and trust that I'll be good," he added.

The 31-year-old all-rounder also said that going back to basics has helped him and he is now looking to keep things as simple as possible.

"I think everyone who plays cricket at this level, the main reason you play it, is because you love it. You start playing when you're a kid, and there's so much travel, staying away from home and there's obviously the pressures. But the main reason you do it is that you love what you do. That's the main ingredient," said Stoinis.

Having accelerated the innings for the Delhi Capitals and taken them to a decent total, the Australian said that he was constantly speaking to coach Ricky Ponting about the ideal total against Kings XI Punjab.

"I was speaking to Ricky quite a bit. I was pretty nervous because the game was sort of in the balance. But we had put on a pretty good partnership with the skipper and Rishabh. But we had to sort of readjusting our thinking - Initially, we were aiming for 160, but then we thought maybe 130 will be a winning or competitive score. So with Ricky and myself, we just thought, let's get to 130 - assess the conditions and then have a go," Stoinis said.

Delhi Capitals will now face Chennai Super Kings on Friday, September 25 at the Dubai International Stadium.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Marcus Stoinis Delhi Capitals
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The houses are set to be rebuilt under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana where the current structure that has 344 houses will be demolished. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath,EPS)
COVID19 and Homeless: 344 Chennai families forced to live on streets, thanks to slum board
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp