IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

KKR opted for Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine as their overseas players, while Mumbai Indians are playing the same XI that played in the tournament opener.

Published: 23rd September 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Dinesh Karthik captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians during the toss. (Photo | IPL)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to field in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (capt/wk), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi.

