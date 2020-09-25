CSK players pay tribute to Dean Jones, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

By PTI

DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players paid tribute to veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and former Australian cricketer Dean Jones by wearing black armbands in their IPL game against Delhi Capitals here on Friday.

"The Super Kings are wearing black armbands in memory of Dean Jones and SP Balasubrahmanyam. One had an absolutely iconic day at Chepauk, the other's life has changed and shaped all of us in so many ways. Lion face Yellow heart #RIPSPB #RIPDeanJones #WhistleFromHome #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvDC," CSK wrote on its Twitter handle.

Mannin meedhu manidhanukkaasai

Manidhan meedhu mannukkaasai

Mann dhaan kadaisiyil jeikiradhu

Idhai manam dhaan unara marukkiradhu...



Your songs will live on forever. Rest in peace Legend! #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/8r9dnfGfBT — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 25, 2020

Delhi Capitals players also wore black armbands in memory of Jones.

While Balasubrahmanyam, popularly as SPB, died in Chennai on Friday afternoon after a long battle with COVID-19 infection, Jones had succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Thursday in Mumbai.