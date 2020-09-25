STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CSK players pay tribute to Dean Jones, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam, popularly as SPB, died in Chennai on Friday afternoon after a long battle with COVID-19 infection.

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players paid tribute to veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and former Australian cricketer Dean Jones by wearing black armbands in their IPL game against Delhi Capitals here on Friday.

"The Super Kings are wearing black armbands in memory of Dean Jones and SP Balasubrahmanyam. One had an absolutely iconic day at Chepauk, the other's life has changed and shaped all of us in so many ways. Lion face Yellow heart #RIPSPB #RIPDeanJones #WhistleFromHome #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvDC," CSK wrote on its Twitter handle.

Delhi Capitals players also wore black armbands in memory of Jones.

While Balasubrahmanyam, popularly as SPB, died in Chennai on Friday afternoon after a long battle with COVID-19 infection, Jones had succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Thursday in Mumbai.

