IPL 2020: KXIP star Ravi Bishnoi has Steve Smith on his mind

Punjab has so far played two matches in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and witnessed a defeat and win in the first and second matches respectively.

Published: 25th September 2020 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Ravi Bishnoi of Kings XI Punjab. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

DUBAI: Kings XI Punjab's youngster Ravi Bishnoi has set all eyes on Rajasthan Royals' Steve Smith, revealing that it is the Australian whom he wants to dismiss in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Steve Smith because he plays well against spin and he is also number 1 Test batsman," Bishnoi told Mayank Agarwal, in a video shared on IPL's official website.

Interestingly, Bishnoi can achieve his target in the next match itself as KXIP will now take on Rajasthan Royals on September 27. However, it will be an arduous task as Smith is in a brilliant form as he scored 69 in his first match of this season's IPL.

The Rahul-led side lost against Delhi Capitals in a Super Over but made a scintillating comeback in the league with a massive 97-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday.

Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 132 runs of 69 balls as he helped his side post a huge target of 207 for RCB. With this knock, Rahul also achieved the highest individual score by an Indian player in the IPL.

Bishnoi also contributed a lot in the win as he clinched three wickets in the match. Murugan Ashwin also took three wickets as KXIP bundled out RCB for 109 runs.

Bishnoi expressed elation over being a part of IPL and said: "I am feeling very good as it is a very big stage for a youngster like me. I used to watch it on the TV and playing in it is every player's dream."

