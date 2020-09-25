STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar makes sexist remarks on Anushka Sharma, actor hits back

The remark was in bad taste and did not go down well with the RCB skipper's fans, with some of them urging the BCCI to remove Gavaskar from the commentary panel.

Published: 25th September 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma arrive for the Indian Sports Honours awards in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

DUBAI: The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for his show of blatant sexism towards actor Anushka Sharma after her husband Virat Kohli's forgettable outing in the IPL.

After dropping two catches, Kohli, undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to chases, failed with the bat, managing just a run-off five balls against Kings XI Punjab here on Thursday night.

In the commentary box, Gavaskar came up with a comment involving Kohli's wife Anushka.

The remark was in bad taste and did not go down well with the RCB skipper's fans, with some of them urging the BCCI to remove Gavaskar from the commentary panel.

The actor took to Instagram to hit back at Gavaskar and express her displeasure over the remark.

"That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game. It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I be stopped getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to passed sweeping statements," she wrote.

IN PICS| Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny

Over the years, on quite a few instances, the Bollywood actor has been blamed for her husband's shortcomings in the cricket field.

Kohli dropped his KXIP counterpart KL Rahul twice -- once in the 17th over at deep square-leg when he was batting on 83 and then again in the 18th over when he was on 89.

The KXIP skipper then went on to shatter a few record on the way to a 69-ball 132 -- the highest scored by an Indian in an IPL game.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Gavaskar Virushka Virat Kohli RCB IPL IPL 2020 Anushka Sharma
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp