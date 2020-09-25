IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar makes sexist remarks on Anushka Sharma, actor hits back

By Online Desk

DUBAI: The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for his show of blatant sexism towards actor Anushka Sharma after her husband Virat Kohli's forgettable outing in the IPL.

After dropping two catches, Kohli, undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to chases, failed with the bat, managing just a run-off five balls against Kings XI Punjab here on Thursday night.

In the commentary box, Gavaskar came up with a comment involving Kohli's wife Anushka.

The remark was in bad taste and did not go down well with the RCB skipper's fans, with some of them urging the BCCI to remove Gavaskar from the commentary panel.

The actor took to Instagram to hit back at Gavaskar and express her displeasure over the remark.

"That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game. It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I be stopped getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to passed sweeping statements," she wrote.

Over the years, on quite a few instances, the Bollywood actor has been blamed for her husband's shortcomings in the cricket field.

Kohli dropped his KXIP counterpart KL Rahul twice -- once in the 17th over at deep square-leg when he was batting on 83 and then again in the 18th over when he was on 89.

The KXIP skipper then went on to shatter a few record on the way to a 69-ball 132 -- the highest scored by an Indian in an IPL game.