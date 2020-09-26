STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CSK Twitter team uses Tamil comedian Goundamani's meme to troll MS Dhoni-led side

CSK's social media team, which is known for its witty tweets, decided to address the team's performance in a humorous way.

Published: 26th September 2020 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (R) and veteran Kollywood comedian Goundamani

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (R) and veteran Kollywood comedian Goundamani (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs to hand the MS Dhoni-led side their second consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League 2020 season on Friday.

CSK's lackluster batting performance in the match was widely criticized by the fans who took to social media to share their displeasure.

CSK's social media team, which is known for its witty tweets and comebacks, decided to address the team's performance in a humorous way.

When they realized that the match was slipping away from them, CSK tweeted a photo of veteran Kollywood comedian Goundamani from the 1994 action flick 'Jai Hind'.

In the meme, one could see Goundamani dozing off (giving an indication to the CSK fans that they better hit their beds rather than watching the match, that the team already seems to have lost).

The meme triggered mixed reactions from the fans, some of whom laughed it off while many took shots at the team for their poor batting display.

Meanwhile, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to come down the order yet again backfired as Delhi Capitals rode on Prithvi Shaw's fluent fifty and a disciplined bowling effort to inflict a 44-run defeat on Chennai Super Kings, their second straight loss in the ongoing Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Young Shaw struck a fluent half-century and shared a 94-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan to guide Delhi Capitals to 175 for three.

Shaw made 64 off 43 balls in the company of Dhawan (35 off 27 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) to provide a superb start to DC's innings after being put into bat.

South African Faf du Plessis was the top-scorer with 43 while his compatriots Kagiso Rabada (3 for 26) and Anrich Nortje (2 for 21) shone with the ball to fashion a memorable win for Delhi Capitals.

CSK's veteran opener Murali Vijay's struggles continued as he could make only 10 (off 15 balls) for a third straight failure.

CSK will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next encounter that takes place on October 2 in Dubai.

(With inputs from PTI)

