Virender Sehwag's harsh troll: Former opener tells CSK batsmen to have glucose before matches

His remark comes as CSK stumbled to a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals on Friday.

Published: 26th September 2020 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Taking a dig at the lack of intensity being shown by the batsmen of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), former India batsman Virender Sehwag on Saturday asked the MS Dhoni-led team to have some "glucose" before the start of the match.

His remark comes as CSK stumbled to a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

"Chennai ke batsman simply not getting going. Glucose chadwaake aana padega next match se batting karne," Sehwag tweeted.

CSK was unable to chase down the total of 176 against Delhi and was restricted to just 131/7 stumbling to a 44-run defeat.

Dhoni once again came out to bat at number six, and he walked out to the ground with CSK at 98/4 in the 16th over.

After the match, even skipper MS Dhoni admitted that the side was lacking steam in the batting department.

"I don't think it was a good game for us. The wicket did slow down a bit, there was no dew, but I think we are lacking steam in the batting department. We need to figure that out. The break in the next seven days is the best chance we could get: give them match simulation and look for the right balance," Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

CSK has played three matches in the IPL 2020 so far and has managed to secure a win in just one against Mumbai Indians.

READ | Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory

Even in the match against Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni-led CSK had to endure severe criticism for the approach they took while chasing a target of 217.

Dhoni had come out to bat at number seven in that match, and the move did not go down well with several former cricketers.

The Dhoni-led side will now lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad on October 2 at the Dubai International Stadium. 

