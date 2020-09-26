STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

We are not thinking about Suresh Raina as we respect his space: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

When asked about the heartbreak among the fans, the CEO promised that the team will come back strongly and that the fans would have the smiles back on their faces.

Published: 26th September 2020 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings cricketer Suresh Raina. (Photo | AFP)

Chennai Super Kings cricketer Suresh Raina. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

DUBAI: With Chennai Super Kings losing two games on the trot -- against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals -- fans have been taking to social media to call for the return of one of their favourites -- Suresh Raina.

Speaking to ANI, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan made it clear that it would be impossible for the franchise to think about him as the senior campaigner made himself unavailable and the team management respects his space.

"See, we cannot look at Raina because he made himself unavailable and we respect his decision and his space. We are not thinking about it," he pointed.

When asked about the heartbreak among the fans, the CEO promised that the team will come back strongly and that the fans would have the smiles back on their faces.

"We have been blessed with some of the best fans in the cricketing world and I can assure them that we will bounce back strongly. It is a game and you have your good days and bad days. But the boys know what they need to do and the smiles will be back," he said.

In fact, a major reason to smile is the fitness status of Ambati Rayudu. The batsman is back on his toes after suffering a hamstring injury that saw him miss the second and third game. "Like I told you last day (before the Delhi Capitals game), he would miss one game at worst. He is fit and ready for the next game," he said.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni had also said the same after the game against DC at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Friday.

"We need to come back with a clearer picture, looking at the combination. I feel Rayudu will come back in the next match. There are quite a few things we can think about. We are one batter extra to start off, so the players need to step up," Dhoni said.

Chennai will next play SunRisers Hyderabad on October 2 in Dubai.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Suresh Raina Chennai Super Kings
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp