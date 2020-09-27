STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Performance from entire bowling group was great against SRH, says Pat Cummins

His remark came as KKR defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Published: 27th September 2020

Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: After gaining a comprehensive seven-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins said that the performance from all the bowlers was great.

His remark came as KKR defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Dinesh Karthik-led side chased down the total of 143 with 12 balls to spare. For KKR, Gill and Eoin Morgan remained unbeaten on 70 and 42 respectively.

KKR restricted SunRisers to just 142/4 in the allotted twenty overs as all the bowlers displayed clinical performances. Pat Cummins was the standout bowler as he ended with figures of 1-19 from his quota of four overs and he also managed to bag the wicket of Jonny Bairstow.

"Great feeling in the side after gaining our first win. I had a great training session one day before the match, rhythm felt good and for the past few days, the talks between the coaches and Dinesh Karthik has been positive. I had a lot of confidence going out there," Cummins told Shubman Gill in a video posted on iplt20.com

"Warner and Bairstow are classy players, once they get in, it's hard to dismiss him. Fortunately, I got one wicket. The performance from the entire bowling group was great," he added.

Cummins had a poor performance against Mumbai Indians as he conceded more than 50 runs in his four overs, but he was able to bounce back against Hyderabad.

Speaking about his knock and the unbeaten partnership of 92 runs with Eoin Morgan, Gill told Cummins: "It is a great feeling, in this game our batting, bowling and fielding was right on point. Morgan was batting really well, especially against spinners, his reverse-sweeping and sweeping is definitely something I want to learn. The conversations between me and Morgan were not at long in the middle."

KKR has so far played two matches in this year's IPL and the side has won one match. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on September 30.

