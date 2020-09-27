STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Shahid Afridi rues absence of Pakistani players in IPL

Pakistani players have not been part of the IPL since the first edition in 2008.

Published: 27th September 2020 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi (File photo | AFP)

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's former captain Shahid Afridi has rued the absence of top players from his country in a "big platform" like the Indian Premier League.

In a report published in the Pakistani media, Afridi said that the IPL is a big platform for any player to get exposure, gain experience and improve.

"The IPL is a big brand and I know that if our players like Babar Azam and others get a chance to play in it they would learn to play under pressure situations.

Unfortunately, due to the existing policies, our players are not getting that big platform," he said.

The flamboyant all-rounder said that the reason behind the absence of Pakistani players in the IPL is not cricketing.

"Our players are in demand in other leagues all over the world and the good thing is they have their own top league, PSL, to showcase their talent, gain exposure and share dressing rooms (with top players)," he said.

Pakistani players have not been part of the IPL since the first edition in 2008.

Afridi acknowledged the support he has received from fans in India, over the years.

"No doubt, the way I have enjoyed cricket in India, I have always appreciated the love and respect that I have gotten from the people of India.

"And now when I speak on social media, I get many messages from India and I reply to many people. I believe that my overall experience of India has been excellent."

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL Indian Premier League Pakistan cricketers Shahid Afridi
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
COVID tales: Yamaraj in Delhi encourages you to wear a mask
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp