IPL 2020: KL Rahul currently holds Orange Cap, Purple with Mohammad Shami

Rahul has so far scored 222 runs in three matches, including one hundred and a half century for Kings XI and sits at the top of the charts in the list of leading run scorers.

Published: 28th September 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab. (Photo | IPL)

By IANS

SHARJAH: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has got hold of the Orange Cap while his teammate Mohammad Shami took the Purple Cap from Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada following Sunday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals

Rahul has so far scored 222 runs in three matches, including one hundred and a half century for Kings XI and sits at the top of the charts in the list of leading run scorers. He is followed by teammate Mayank Agarwal (221 runs in three games) and Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (173 runs in three games).

In the bowlers' list, Shami leads the bowling chart with seven wickets in three matches.Rabada (five wickets in two games) and CSK pacer Sam Curran (five wickets in three games) are the next two top wicket-takers.

In their third match of the ongoing tournament, Kings XI suffered a crushing four-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals, who rode on incredible innings from Sanju Samson (85), Rahul Tewatia (53) and Steve Smith (50) to pull off the highest chase of 224 in IPL history.

These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker, and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals currently stand at the top of the points table with four points, having won both their opening games so far in the league. They are followed by Rajasthan Royals (four points from two games), Kings XI Punjab (two points from three games) and Mumbai Indians (two points from two games).

