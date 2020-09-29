STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Live Score: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals made one change, bringing in fit-again pacer Ishant Sharma in place of Avesh Khan.

Published: 29th September 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals seamer Kagiso Rabada celebrates with his captain Shreyas Iyer. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Tuesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad made two changes, with Kane Williamson, who had missed the first two matches due to an injury, replacing Mohammed Nabi while all-rounder Abdul Samad was named in place of Wriddhiman Saha for his IPL debut.

The Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

