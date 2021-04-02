STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: KKR batsman Nitish Rana tests negative for COVID-19 after testing positive on March 22

KKR issued a statement that said Rana had tested negative for the virus.

Published: 02nd April 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Night Riders' Nitish Rana

Kolkata Night Riders' Nitish Rana (File photo| AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana has tested negative for coronavirus after returning a positive result on March 22. Having undergone self-isolation after the positive result, he underwent a COVID-19 test on Thursday and tested negative. He will start training shortly with an eye on the opening game against SunRisers Hyderabad on April 11.

Commenting on the turn of events, KKR issued a statement which read: "Nitish Rana had checked into the KKR team hotel in Mumbai, on March 21, 2021 with a negative COVID report which was done on March 19, 2021. As per IPL protocol, he was tested on March 22, during his quarantine and the report showed that he was positive. He has had no symptoms and has been completely asymptomatic since. Again as per IPL protocol, he isolated himself and was tested again today. We are glad to report that he has tested negative. We expect him to start training with the team shortly and be fully fit well before the start of the season."

The BCCI SOP says a player who tests positive must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report whichever is earlier.

"During the 10-day isolation, the individual must rest and avoid any exercises. The team doctor should regularly monitor the case. If symptoms worsen during the course of isolation, the individual must be hospitalised immediately," the SOP states.

"During the 10-day isolation, the individual will undergo an RT-PCR test on Day 9 and Day 10. Provided, both the test results from Day 9 and Day 10 are negative, and he does not have any symptoms for more than 24 hours, the individual will be permitted to re-enter the bio-secure environment. After recovery, players must undergo a cardiac screening before resuming any team activities," the SOP adds.

To account for any false positive RT-PCR test results, viz. anyone with a high CT-value and history of COVID-19 infection in the previous 90 days, serology tests will be conducted for the presence of IgG antibodies. If the serology test shows high IgG antibody levels indicating a recent infection, a repeat RT-PCR test will be conducted and if the result of the same is negative, the participant will be allowed to re-enter the bio-bubble immediately.

