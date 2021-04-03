STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: David Warner asks fans for ideas to kill time in quarantine

The Hyderabad-based side's skipper will be in quarantine for the next seven days in his hotel room as per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021.

Published: 03rd April 2021 12:35 PM

David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Australia opener David Warner, who joined his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Friday, asked fans to suggest things which he can do to kill time during week-long quarantine.

The Hyderabad-based side's skipper will be in quarantine for the next seven days in his hotel room as per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021.

The Warner-led side had won five out of their last six games to qualify for the playoffs in the 13th edition of the tournament and the team will be looking to carry forward the momentum in this year's IPL.

Taking to Instagram he shared a video of himself and wrote, "I've arrived and ready to go but one problem I need some ideas to get through the next few days of quarantine!! Please give me some ideas please comment below. #boredinthehouse #india #cricket."

"I'm just waking up after a massive massive sleep, arrived yesterday afternoon here in Chennai. Got some 6-7 days to get through quarantine. I need some ideas, please comment below give me some ideas funny stuff, silly stuff whatever it is. Netflix shows, I need something," he said in a video.

On Thursday, Warner posted a picture with his wife Candice Warner on social media and said "last wine together" and added it was time to pack the bags and head to India.

"Our last wine together for a few months, blessed to have spent some quality time at home but it's time to pack the bags and head to India. Love you lots darling @candywarner1 #cricket #ipl #india #missyou," Warner wrote in an Instagram post.

Warner is the third-highest run-scorer and highest among foreign players in the tournament. So far, he has racked up 5,254 runs from 142 matches at an average of 42.71. The southpaw has slammed four tons and 48 fifties in the league.

SRH will begin their IPL 14 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 11.

