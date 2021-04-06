STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2021: Two more groundstaff, one plumber test positive for Covid-19 at Wankhede Stadium

Four franchises -- Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals have set up their base in Mumbai as of now.

Published: 06th April 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. (File Photo)

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Days before the start of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, two groundstaff members and one plumber have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sources within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday confirmed the development. It has also come to the fore that in order to conduct the IPL safely at the Wankhede, the groundstaff members would not be travelling and they will be staying in the stadium itself.

"Two more groundstaff members and one plumber returned with positive Covid-19 results on Monday. Earlier, 10 groundstaff members had tested positive for Covid at the Wankhede," the MCA source told ANI on Tuesday.

"There is a club house inside the Wankhede Stadium, all the groundstaff will stay there till the Mumbai leg is over in order to conduct the IPL smoothly," the source added.

Last week, several members of the Wankhede groundstaff returned with positive Covid-19 reports and this resulted in some franchises sweating over this very fact.

Speaking to ANI, an official of one of the franchises -- currently based in Mumbai -- said that it does change the situation and calls for stricter protocols.

"You do get a little concerned when you hear such things days before the start of the tournament. We have all been following protocols to the core, but obviously, when such a news come in, it makes us a little wary. We are looking at keeping things as tight as possible. Have to be on our guard," the official had said.

RCB's Devdutt Padikkal, Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel and KKR's Nitish Rana are the three players to have tested positive for Covid-19. However, Rana has now recovered and he has also started training along with the KKR squad.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra government announced a weekend lockdown from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am to curb the spread of Covid-19, but BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had confirmed that the IPL would go ahead as per the schedule and there would be no changes.

"Everything will go on as per schedule," Ganguly had told ANI.

Wankhede Stadium is set to host 10 IPL games this season from April 10-25. The first match at the Mumbai stadium is slated to be played on April 10 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

Four franchises -- Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals have set up their base in Mumbai as of now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 IPL 2021 Mumbai Cricket Association Wankhede Stadium
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp