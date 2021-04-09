STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal completes 100 games

Published: 09th April 2021 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was declared Man of the Match. (Photo | RCB Twitter)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal added another feather to his illustrious cap as he completed 100 games in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chahal achieved the feat when he stepped in the field against Mumbai Indians in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league here at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

The right-arm-leg spinner, who made his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2013, has played 99 games for his franchise RCB. The IPL 2021 tournament opener is also Chahal's 200th T20 match.

Chahal has taken 121 wickets in the cash-rich league, leaking runs at an economy of 7.67. In the last year's IPL, the right arm leg spinner scalped 21 wickets for RCB.

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and has opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the opening game.

Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and Rajat Patidar have made their debut for RCB.

"It's unbelievable, bit of a mini-break helped me I guess to win a toss. Going to bowl first. They're a side who likes chasing. Good chance for us to get onto the park and create some intensity. With the balance we have this year we can do both, but have to understand who you're playing against. We understand with the depth they have they have never out of the game. Bowling first was a no-brainer for us," Kohli said after winning the toss.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said: "Would've fielded first as well. But as a team we've batted well over the years. Nothing different for us. Bat well in the powerplay and set the game up for the big hitters. The entire square has been changed. Recently played a couple of Tests. Need to do what we do as a team, put our best foot forward. For us it's a fresh year, don't need to look at what's happened in the past. Fresh year, new faces as well. Important for us to start well which we haven't done in this tournament. Last game we played was a final in Dubai. Got only two changes from that lineup. Quinny is in quarantine, so he isn't available. Lynn will make debut. And we have a six foot eight inch South African, Marco Jensen."

