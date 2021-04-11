STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: Dhoni fined for maintaining slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Dhoni was fined Rs 12 lakh," the IPL statement read.

Published: 11th April 2021 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 01:38 PM

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (L) and Chennai Super Kings counterpart MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (L) and Chennai Super Kings counterpart MS Dhoni. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Saturday.

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw played knocks of 85 and 72 respectively to help Delhi Capitals chase down the target of 189 runs, set by the Dhoni-led team. The victory must have been very special for Rishabh Pant as it was his first game as Delhi Capitals' captain.

Earlier, Suresh Raina smashed a sensational fifty in his comeback game before Sam Curran's masterclass in the death overs powered CSK to 188/7 in their 20 overs.

After the game, Dhoni said that "a lot depended on dew" before praising his side's batsmen for taking the team's score to 188.

"A lot depended on dew, and that factor played on our mind from the start and that's why we wanted to get as many runs as possible. The batters did a good job to reach 188 because it was tacky until dew settled in 50 minutes later. We could have bowled slightly better, and if batters are hitting you over the fields, that's fair enough," Dhoni told hosts broadcasters Star Sports after the match.

"The execution of the bowlers was poor and there were boundary balls that they bowled, but the bowlers will have learned and they will apply that in the future games. The opposition has half an hour in a 7:30 start when the pitch is really tacky and the ball stops a bit, so we need to get 15-20 runs extra to be safe. If we get dew consistently, then 200 will be a must on a pitch like this. Their (Delhi) bowlers bowled a great line when it was stopping and seaming a bit, and the openers got really good balls in which they got out and that can happen in a game like this," he added.

CSK will now play against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium on April 16. 

