STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan says Prithvi Shaw made a champions-like comeback

Shikhar Dhawan said that Prithvi Shaw has made a comeback like a champion in IPL 14 after going through a bad patch earlier in the year.

Published: 12th April 2021 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan said that youngster Prithvi Shaw has made a comeback like a champion in IPL 14 after going through a bad patch earlier in the year.

Dhawan and Shaw sealed the deal for their team with a partnership of 138 runs in their opening match of the Indian Premier League 2021 against the Chennai Super Kings here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Dhawan played a blistering knock of 85 from 54 balls, while Shaw smashed 72 runs off 38 balls to help Delhi Capitals defeat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

"It was lovely to watch Prithvi bat so effortlessly and timing the ball so nicely. He went through a bad patch earlier and has come back as a champion. He did so well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scored so many centuries and a double century as well. And now, he has brought the same form in IPL. I am so happy to see him perform that well," Dhawan said in the Delhi Capitals release.

The 35-year-old added that a comprehensive victory in their first match of the season is a huge confidence booster for the team."Starting a season on such a high note increases the team's confidence tremendously. There's a positive vibe in the dressing room now. We prepared well for the match and everything fell into place nicely. I am very happy with the team's and my own performance. Looking forward to the next game," he said.

When asked about Rishabh Pant's captaincy in his first match as DC skipper, Dhawan said, "We are missing Shreyas Iyer, and I am glad that his surgery went well. But I am very happy for Rishabh Pant. He is a young captain and it's a great thing that he has got a win in his first match as captain. He was very calm and composed while leading the side. He made good changes as well and I am sure that with experience, he's only going to get more refined."

The opening batsman feels Delhi Capitals can lift the title this season with the continued backing from the team's fans.

"I would like to thank the fans for their love and wishes and tell them to keep supporting us the way they have been doing and continue to be a part of the DC family. And with the fans' support, we will surely win and bring the trophy home," he said.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede Stadium on April 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan Prithvi Shaw IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp