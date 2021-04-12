STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Glad to have some foreign firepower in bowling line-up: Punjab Kings' Anil Kumble

Punjab Kings will play their first game of the IPL 2021 later on Monday against the Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Published: 12th April 2021 07:00 PM

Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble

Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Anil Kumble, Director of Cricket Operations, Punjab Kings has said he is really pleased with how his side has managed to add some foreign firepower in their bowling.

In the players' auction held in February this year, Punjab Kings managed to rope in Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith and the unit also has the experience of Chris Jordon to fall back on this season.

Punjab Kings will play their first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 later on Monday against the Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"Rajasthan Royals are a very good side, they have really some big hitters in their team, we need to be aware of that. Obviously, we want to start with a win, last year we came real close to win the first game but this time around we want to cross that line. The important aspect for us was to get foreign firepower in the bowling department and I am really glad that we have got Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith backing Chris Jordon. I am really happy with the options we have," said Kumble in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Punjab Kings.

Kumble also revealed that his side has added a mental conditioning coach to look after the welfare of the players in the ongoing season of the IPL.

"It's been really good, the last couple of weeks. It feels as though just the extension of Dubai, it does not feel like that I have been away from the team for that long. So overall we have had really good intense sessions over the last two weeks. We had some simulations done, match simulation scenarios, and practiced really hard. We have also included a mental conditioning coach who is coming into the squad. I think that is important," said Kumble.

Last year, Punjab Kings had finished at the 6th place in the points table and now the side would look to change its fortunes around this season under the leadership of KL Rahul.

