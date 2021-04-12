STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Jasprit Bumrah is your trump card, have to use it in an aggressive manner: Zaheer Khan

Mumbai Indians lost the opening game against RCB on Friday and now the side would lock horns against KKR on Tuesday.

Published: 12th April 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Zaheer Khan, Director of Cricket Operations, Mumbai Indians on Monday said the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was a tipping point in Ishan Kishan's career and the left-handed batsman has just flourished from there.

Mumbai Indians lost the opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday and now the side would lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"Ishan Kishan is looking assured, he is looking calmer. When you are growing as a cricketer, you are trying to make that impact at the highest level, you have that tipping point. The last year was a tipping point for Ishan when he played that knock against RCB, he just flourished from there, he is in the same zone, he is going about his business, he is making sure that he is continuing his processes and spending enough time in the nets," said Zaheer during a virtual press conference on Monday.

Before IPL 2021, Ishan had made his T20I debut for India and he played a match-winning knock in his very first match on the big stage.

"Well, I think giving them freedom to express themselves is very important. As a setup, we encourage that and we encourage each and every individual to bring out their original self in the middle. When you do not have that clatter of thought, you are able to express yourself freely. We do have healthy discussions around what they can add to their game, as cricketers, you always look to evolve yourself to try and understand the game better. We try hard, we are lucky enough to have a squad in hand who keep pushing the boundaries," said Zaheer.

When asked about Jasprit Bumrah not bowling enough at the start of the innings, Zaheer said: "Bumrah is your trump card, when you have a trump card, then you have to use it in an aggressive manner, when you really need it. That is how the process revolves around Jasprit, he can turn the game around at any stage."

Opening batsman Chris Lynn played a knock of 49 runs in the first match against RCB, but his spot is not guaranteed anymore as wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has finished his quarantine and he would be available for the match against KKR.

"It is a good headache to have as a management, we are lucky to have such a squad where people are waiting to grab their opportunity. We have players who keep pushing each other so that is the exciting part. All I can say is as management when you have these types of headaches, it is assuring that you are well set in the tournament," said Zaheer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zaheer Khan Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp