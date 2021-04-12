STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Nitish Rana played match-winning innings for us: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan

KKR first posted a total of 187/6 in the allotted twenty overs and then the bowlers managed to restrict SRH to 177/5.

Published: 12th April 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

KKR batsman Nitish Rana

KKR batsman Nitish Rana (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan was delighted with the way Nitish Rana batted against the SunRisers Hyderabad and said that he played a match-winning knock for the side.

Rana and Rahul Tripathi's knocks of 80 and 53 were backed by a spirited bowling performance as KKR triumphed over SRH by 10 runs here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. KKR first posted a total of 187/6 in the allotted twenty overs and then the bowlers managed to restrict SRH to 177/5.

"I'm delighted for Nitish. Obviously, a match-winning innings today. The thing that impressed me the most about his innings was the method he used, played really aggressively and always took a positive option which really did set up our batting innings," Morgan said while replying to an ANI query in a virtual press conference after the game.

When asked about the batting position of Dinesh Karthik after he smashed 22 off nine balls coming out at number six, Morgan said, "Dinesh is happy with where he is at the moment. We are in regular conversation with him being vice-captain and me being the captain. One of the many strengths within our squad and two of the most talented guys in the country opening the batting for us. Tripathi at three played beautifully and the middle-order we have is extremely versatile. When Dinesh plays like that or Russell plays in the way he can play, it is obviously the destructive batting unit that has potential to win matches."

Seasoned spinner Harbhajan Singh just bowled one over in the game and Morgan said despite that he did not finish his spell he played a role by motivating players around him.

"It's more to do with the match-ups. We analysed the opposition batsmen and him bowling the first over was a plan based on that. He created an opportunity, but unfortunately the catch was dropped. The role he played from thereon was outstanding. He used his experience, spoke to the players and lent his hand wherever needed. From the time he has arrived in the camp, he has shown more energy than anyone else. Hopefully, he can continue doing that and keep bowling beautifully the way he has been," he said.

When asked about the challenges of the bubble life, England skipper said, "Everyone within the squad, backroom staff and coaches are aware of how tough the bubble life is and the challenges it presents. It's tough at different stages and particularly when you aren't playing. Working hard and waiting for an opportunity could be a challenge.

"Having been in that position myself, I think the mind is waiting for that opportunity and trying to manage how you spend your energies. Often, if you aren't in a good headspace, then you don't take the opportunity when it arrives. There are regular conversations going on about the players' welfare at the moment," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Rana Eoin Morgan KKR Kolkata Knight riders IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp