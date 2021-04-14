STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Devdutt Padikkal likely to play against SunRisers Hyderabad: Mike Hesson

Ahead of IPL 2021, Devdutt Padikkal had tested positive for COVID-19 and he was undergoing home quarantine.

Published: 14th April 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

RCB on Wednesday shared a video on Twitter in which Mike Hesson revealed the date on which the camp will commence.

RCB on Wednesday shared a video on Twitter in which Mike Hesson revealed the date on which the camp will commence. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has said that opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal is likely to play against the SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ahead of IPL 2021, Padikkal had tested positive for Covid-19 and he was undergoing home quarantine. After returning three negative Covid-19 tests, he joined RCB's team bubble in Chennai.

"Devdutt Padikkal has come back nicely, he would be fully fit so he will be considered for the game against SunRisers, and most likely, he would play. Finn Allen has come out of quarantine and looks in great touch, we would have Zampa and Richardson back heading into the next game as well, they will get out the day of the game," Hesson said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

Padikkal played his first season for RCB last year and he managed to leave a good impression after scoring 473 runs from 15 matches at an average of 31.53 with his best score being 74.

Harshal had delivered a stunning bowling performance before AB de Villiers' masterclass took RCB home against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening game of IPL. Harshal had picked five wickets (three in the final over) to restrict Rohit Sharma's side to 159.

"Look, we are very happy with the start we had, I think we deserved to win the game against Mumbai Indians. We did a lot of hard work, I guess the only thing is we would have wanted to finish the game off against Mumbai two or three wickets down, it was a great partnership between Virat and Maxwell. When we look back at the game, we have got few little areas to improve upon and that is great. We did a lot of things really well, obviously with the ball and with a partnership in the middle," said head coach Simon Katich.

"It was an interesting wicket, the first one. It certainly wasn't that easy to bat on. The quality of the bowling was really good, it will all depend on the pace of the wicket. It certainly was on the slower side and difficult to score," he added.

RCB will take on SunRisers Hyderabad here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium later today in the IPL 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mike Hesson SunRisers Hyderabad SRH SRH vs RCB RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL Indian Premier League 2021 IPL 2021 Indian Premier League
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp