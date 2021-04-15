STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: There is a family sort of vibe with Delhi Capitals, says Chris Woakes

Published: 15th April 2021 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

England all-rounder Chris Woakes (File | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: England pacer Chris Woakes said he is enjoying his time and having a family sort of vibe with his new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.

Woakes made his debut for Capitals in their opening clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on April 10. He returned with figures of 2-18 in his three overs.

"Yeah, always nice to, I suppose to start with a new team. Obviously, played with a couple of IPL teams but there is a real good feel here, good family sort of vibe going on," Woakes said in a video posted on Delhi Capitals official Twitter handle.

Delhi Capitals made a winning start of the campaign under new skipper Rishabh Pant as they defeated CSK by five wickets.

"It is too early, it's always good to get off to a good start. Winning your first game gives everyone a bit of confidence. You know, everyone is eager to get going, to begin at the start of the IPL but it's just one performance. We know there's a lot of games ahead and some good teams to play against. So, we won't be getting ahead of ourselves but I think everyone in the group is confident and looking forward to the next few games," Woakes said.

The opening game saw both Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan send the CSK bowlers on a leather hunt and Shaw's approach impressed head coach Ricky Ponting as the batsman had suffered a loss of form earlier in the year during the tour of Australia.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium later in the day.

