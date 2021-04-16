STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Coming from last year, I wasn't expecting to play: Rajasthan Royals batsman David Miller

David Miller said he was not expecting to play but he was always ready for his chance after playing just one game for the franchise last season.

Published: 16th April 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals batsman David Miller

Rajasthan Royals batsman David Miller (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After a thrilling three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, Rajasthan Royals batsman David Miller said he was not expecting to play but he was always ready for his chance after playing just one game for the franchise last season.

Miller not only featured in the playing XI against Delhi Capitals but also contributed with the bat for his team. He played a knock of 62 runs while chasing 148 runs. He could not finish things for the team but his countrymate Chris Morris' 36-run cameo was enough to get Rajasthan over the line.

Miller came in the place of injured Ben Stokes. The English all-rounder was ruled out after injuring his left-hand finger in the first game against Punjab Kings.

"Good to get out there and hit the few balls. We were in a bit of trouble but that first one (boundary) was always a big relief. I knew when I got out that big man Morris will take us over the line," Miller said in a video posted by the IPL's official website.

"Coming from last year, I wasn't expecting to play but you are always ready to play. Stokes, unfortunately, missed out with a broken finger so that's a big loss to us but it allows others to come in," he added.

With 27 needed off the final two overs, Morris stepped up to the occasion to take his side over the line with two balls to spare. He hit two sixes off Kagiso Rabada's penultimate over and accumulated 15 runs from it.

"Rabada is pretty quick. I used his pace and only a few guys can hit against the pace," Morris said.

Earlier, an inspired bowling performance by Jaydev Unadkat, Morris, and Mustafizur Rahman helped Rajasthan Royals restrict Delhi Capitals to 147/8 in the allotted twenty overs.

Delhi kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, and although skipper Rishabh Pant played a knock of 51, Rajasthan managed to maintain a stranglehold over the opposition. Rajasthan Royals will play now against Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David Miller Rajasthan Royals IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp