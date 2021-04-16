STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Consistently succeeding helps build winning culture, feels RCB batsman AB de Villiers

During England's tour of India, Virat Kohli reached out to de AB de Villiers, who revealed the conversation between them.

Published: 16th April 2021 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

RCB wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers

RCB wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers has said consistency and sustainability of the batting unit is the key if the side wants to develop the winning culture. The Virat Kohli-led side won both the games of the season so far. First with the bat against Mumbai Indians and the second one while defending 150 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad.

"I think we have started something where we as a batting unit sort of felt something special and now the consistency and sustainability of that is important. If we do it two or three times we will start believing that. We almost can't fail that's the kind of position you want to be as a batting unit and as a team.

"You want to get into the winning culture where you feel like what if I don't do it he is going to do it. If he doesn't do it then I'm doing it. You get this beautiful flow going in the team. We are few games away from that hopefully, we will keep going with the momentum," de Villiers said in a video posted by RCB on their official Twitter handle.

When asked if having experienced players in the squad helps the youngsters, the former Proteas skipper replied: "It helps everyone to know that there is a couple of experienced heads around. That's always a nice feeling. Guys whether they are in good form or bad form they find a way to cross the line more often than not. Down the order as well a couple of guys who need some big balls even Harshal finished the game the other night."

During England's tour of India, Kohli reached out to de Villiers, who revealed the conversation between them. "I don't want to say. It's embarrassing. I think I mentioned four points. We spoke about a couple of things away from the game and then also a couple of technical things but it was very basic.

"I have been wanting to tell him for quite a while, I was watching him for a few months looking like he was quite intense -- at the crease, with his whole game. So, I really wasn't surprised when I saw the message and I knew immediately that all he needs to hear is the basic stuff," he added.

De Villiers went to take his phone out of pocket to read the text he sent to Kohli. "Four points -- see the ball, still head, allow the ball to come into your space, body language, and attitude. And then we sort of elaborated around those four points," De Villiers added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AB de Villiers RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp