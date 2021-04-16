STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MS Dhoni needs to bat higher, you can't be leading when you're batting at no.7: Gambhir

Dhoni generally comes in to bat at number 7 and in the first game against Delhi Capitals he failed to get going and got out for a two-ball duck.

MUMBAI: Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir feels that Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni should bat at number four or five and not below that for his side.

Dhoni generally comes in to bat at number 7 and in the first game against Delhi Capitals he failed to get going and got out for a two-ball duck. His side lost the game by seven wickets despite setting up a target of 189 as Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) provided a flying start to the side and stitched a 138-run stand for the opening wicket.

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Live, Gambhir said, "MS Dhoni should be batting higher, that's what matters because ultimately people should start leading from the front. We keep mentioning this thing that a leader needs to lead from the front. You can't be leading, when you're batting at No.7. Yes, there are issues in their bowling line up."

Gautam further added that Dhoni is not as attacking as he used to be and it is better for him to bat up in the order and set his eyes on the ball.

"Plus, he is not the MS Dhoni, which he used to be probably four or five years back, where he could just come in and start taking on the bowlers from the word go. For me, I think he needs to bat at number four/ five. Nothing below that," Gambhir said.

CSK will next play against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

