STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Deepak Chahar feels 'good' answering 'that critic', earns praise from Ravi Shastri

Chahar's best IPL performance 4-1-13-4 also included 18 dot balls and also earned rich praise from national head coach Ravi Shastri.

Published: 17th April 2021 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings. (Photo | PTI)

Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Deepak Chahar is deadly when he gets help from conditions but even more menacing when someone tries to deflate his confidence like a random troll did after an indifferent first IPL game.

Chahar's best IPL performance 4-1-13-4 also included 18 dot balls and also earned rich praise from national head coach Ravi Shastri.

"Proven fact. Genuine swing both ways with control can undo the best. Super variations. Brilliant," Shastri tweeted.

The cricketers often say that they are not bothered by criticism on social media but on the contrary Chahal cited an instance where a random fan wrote on his social media page that CSK should "drop him" from the next game.

"Expectations are high here and you have to perform in every game. so this is for that man, who made the comment, if I would not have played, this performance might have not come," Chahal told IPL's official wesite.

Chahar, on his part, admitted that the help off the pitch was advantageous for him.

"Looking at today's wicket and today's performance, I must say that Wankhede is my favourite ground because you get help in the starting (from the pitch)," Chahar told IPL's official website.

"But it was not the case in the previous game that we played (against Delhi Capitals) was a high-scoring one, that time there was no swing or seam.

Yes, there was help today from the wicket and so this is one of the favourite grounds," said Chahar, who plays domestic cricket for Rajasthan.

After an indifferent last season, Chahar is satisfied as he looked in fine rhythm with Dhoni bowling him out within the first 10 overs.

"It was a good feeling. It (the spell) came at an important time as we needed to win this game.

"It was thus necessary to provide a good start and this was an important match for us and I am very happy that I could contribute to the team's win," Chahar, who returned with figures of 4/13, said in an interview aired on IPL official website.

The seamer said that there are always multiple plans in place but always the primary strategy is to get some swing and off the pitch movement first up.

"After the first few matches were high-scoring, there were a lot of meetings about what I needed to do in this particular over and set the field accordingly.

"But in the last game, I got a bit of support. But today (on Friday night) plan B, C wasn't needed and the plan A worked. So the meetings that we had might help us in the upcoming matches," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepak Chahar Ravi Shastri IPL 2021
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp