Reefs are heart and soul of our oceans: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma bats for 'save the corals'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is continuously taking up the causes related to nature and wildlife as he bats now for saving oceans.

In Mumbai Indians' third game against SunRisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Rohit walked on the field with his specially designed shoes showing coral reefs and a message "Save the corals" written on it. This is the third time that Rohit has supported the cause in the ongoing 14th edition of the IPL.

The opening batsman said reefs are the heart and souls of our oceans. He further said that protecting our oceans means protecting our future.

Taking to Twitter Rohit wrote, "Our reefs are the heart and souls of our oceans. Nothing makes me happier than a healthy reef. My love for the ocean cannot be put into words and saving it will forever be my cause."

"I was afraid of the ocean at the start but as I learnt more about it and all the amazing marine life it houses and the massive role it plays for our survival, I fell in love instantly."

"Even the tiniest change in our mindset, in our activities or in our understanding of what we can do to help will have a massive ripple effect on our environment. Protecting our oceans means protecting our future," he added.

Rohit was spotted wearing spikes with "Save the Rhinos" art in the very first match of IPL 2021 and he continued to use his shoes as a canvas to highlight important wildlife and environmental issues in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In the second game, he chose to raise awareness for a "Plastic Free Ocean".

On Instagram, after Mumbai Indians' match against RCB on April 9, Rohit talked about how making the world a better place is everyone's responsibility and something that all need to work towards.

Rohit laid emphasis on saving our oceans from plastic waste through a piece of shoe art that showcased turtles in pristine blue waters. Much like his support for Rhino's, Rohit has extended his platforms in the past to voice issues of marine plastic pollution.

Mumbai Indians defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 13 runs on Saturday.

Pacer Trent Boult and spinner Rahul Chahar both picked three wickets each as Mumbai Indians registered an easy win over SRH on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians had scored 150/5, thanks to Kieron Pollard's two sixes on the last two balls. In response, SRH was bundled out for 137 despite a flying start given by Jonny Bairstow.

Mumbai Indians will next take on Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.