STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Tackling dew is one of the major factors: Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje said that tackling the dew will be one of the challenges at the Wankhede pitch in Mumbai.

Published: 18th April 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the game against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje said that tackling the dew will be one of the challenges at the Wankhede pitch in Mumbai.

South African pacer joined the team bubble on Friday after three Covid-19 negative test results. The pacer had got a false COVID-19 positive result which saw him having to stay in quarantine for longer even as teammate Kagiso Rabada came out and was a part of the game against Rajasthan Royals.

"Yeah, it is very good. Tired of the room, 10 days was quite a lot for me but it was nice to get out. Nice to sweat a bit and run around a bit and bowl a bit," Nortje said in a video posted on DC's official Twitter handle.

When asked about the knowledge of Mumbai conditions he said, "No, we definitely don't know but I think we can just assess as quickly as possible and understand what not to do and what we have to do. I think generally the dew has played a big role so hopefully, we can sort of try and be ahead of the dew. And what we have to do when it does come and when it's not there. I think that's probably one of the major factors besides the actual wicket."

The pacer further said that the team displayed all-round performance in the first two games of the campaign. Delhi could not get over the line against Rajasthan Royals after winning the opening clash comfortably by seven wickets against Chennai Super Kings.

"We definitely did well in both the games. Unfortunately, we could not get a bigger score in the second game but we did well to sort of get to where we got and also to try and restrict them to that score. In general, I think we've really had a good all-round performance so far and hopefully, we can just step it up in one or two departments every time," the pacer said.

Talking about the bowling combinations Nortje said, "I definitely think we have got a great combination, we have got some great bowlers as well. Obviously, missing Shreyas unfortunately but we definitely have great combinations and it's just about picking the right team on the right wicket or conditions. So, definitely have a lot of options especially I'm going to speak about the bowlers."

Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings later in the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anrich Nortje Delhi Capitals IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp