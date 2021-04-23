STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Axar Patel recovers from COVID-19, joins Delhi Capitals squad

The 27-year-old had initially checked into the Capitals' team hotel on March 28 in Mumbai.

Published: 23rd April 2021 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel (Photo| Twitter/ @DelhiCapitals)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Delhi Capitals and India all-rounder Axar Patel has rejoined his Indian Premier League side after staying in a medical care facility in Mumbai for nearly three weeks following a positive test result for COVID-19.

The 27-year-old had initially checked into the Capitals' team hotel on March 28 in Mumbai.

While he had entered the bubble with a negative test report, he had returned positive for the dreaded virus on April 3 and was transferred to BCCI's designated medical facility after it was learnt that he showed mild symptoms.

"Smiles and hugs all around as Bapu returned to the DC camp," the Delhi Capitals tweeted a video of the 27-year-old meeting his teammates.

"Aadmi dekh ke hi toh mujhe maza aa raha hai (I'm getting sheer joy just by seeing people)," Patel said in the video.

Axar was the second IPL player to get infected by the virus after Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal.

There have also been a couple of incidents of false positives in the team with Axar's DC teammate South African pacer Anrich Nortje needing to spend an extended period of time in quarantine due to a false positive result for COVID-19.

Nitish Rana had also tested positive after joining the Kolkata Knight Riders camp but his next RT-PCR result turned out to be negative.

In Axar's absence, the Capitals had roped in young Mumbai left-arm spinner Shams Mulani as IPL's first short term COVID-19 replacement.

The Capitals are slated to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Axar Patel COVID-19 Delhi Capitals
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp