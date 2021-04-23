STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals encourages COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma

Published: 23rd April 2021 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals players. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the country continues to grapple with coronavirus pandemic, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Friday urged the "responsible" citizens to come forward and donate plasma in order to fight COVID-19 crisis.

"The second wave of COVID-19 has gripped our city and many parts of India. The time to come together is now to become responsible citizens and flatten the curve," the Delhi Capital captioned the post on Instagram.

"#ProjectPlasma - A joint initiative by #DelhiCapitals and @feverfmofficial encourages COVID-19 survivors to donate their plasma in the fight against this pandemic. Reach out to the FeverFM team if you wish to donate your plasma and they will connect you with patients at respective hospitals in the city," it added.

Delhi registered 26,169 new COVID-19 cases and 306 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin update on Thursday evening. This was the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities the national capital has registered in a single day.

As of now, there are 91,618 active COVID-19 cases in the city while the death toll has mounted to 13,193. So far, 9,56,348 people have been infected with the virus in the national capital since the start of the pandemic. Also, 53,673 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now.

This has taken the cumulative count of the COVID infection in the country to 1,62,63,695. According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,263 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The country is currently witnessing a lethal second COVID-19 wave, with many hospitals facing acute oxygen shortages. The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 13,54,78,420. 

