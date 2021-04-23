STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2021: Mohammed Shami's lengths affected when he bowls in death overs, says Virender Sehwag

Shami and Bumrah, often seen as spearheads of India's pace battery, will face each other when their teams Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

Published: 23rd April 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Kings XI Punjab bowler Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AFP)

Kings XI Punjab bowler Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Fast bowler Mohammed Shami tends to lose his length while bowling in the death overs in T20s which makes him less effective as compared to Jasprit Bumrah, said former India batsman Virender Sehwag.

Shami and Bumrah, often seen as spearheads of India's pace battery, will face each other when their teams Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

"I think that Bumrah will be the one to watch out for. He's an experienced bowler and yorkers are generally harder for batsmen to hit and he bowls them often," said Sehwag on Flipkart's Power Play with Champions.

"I think whenever Mohammed Shami bowls in the later overs of a match, it affects his yorkers and the lengths of his deliveries. Hence I feel that Bumrah will concede lesser runs in today's game," he further said.

Shami has gone wicketless in his last two matches for Punjab Kings against SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals respectively. He was hit to all corners of the park by Shikhar Dhawan in the match against DC and ended his spell with an economy of 13.25, having conceded a whopping 53 runs in four overs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammed Shami Punjab Kings Virender Sehwag IPL 2021
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp