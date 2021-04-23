STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2021: Ravi Shastri hails 'student' Devdutt Padikkal, 'master' Virat Kohli's performance in match against Rajasthan Royals

Padikkal, who scored his maiden IPL century, put up an unbeaten 181-run opening stand with Kohli to help RCB win the match on Wednesday with nearly four overs remaining.

Published: 23rd April 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore running between the wickets. (Photo | PTI)

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore running between the wickets. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: India head coach Ravi Shastri hailed Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal's performance in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

"The student and the master at work. Fabulous viewing. These Southpaws make it look easy - @devdpd07 @imVkohli @RCBTweets #RCBvsRR #IPL2021," Shastri tweeted.

Padikkal, who scored his maiden IPL century, put up an unbeaten 181-run opening stand with Kohli to help RCB win the match on Wednesday with nearly four overs remaining.

Padikkal scored 101 off just 52 balls, hitting 11 fours and six sixes. Kohli played second fiddle until the 10th over, looking to rotate strike more than hitting boundaries.

He took off after the 10th over, however, and ended the match unbeaten on 72 off 47 balls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devdutt Padikkal Virat Kohli RCB IPL 2021 Ravi Shastri
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp