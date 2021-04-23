STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL table: Royal Challengers Bangalore solidify top spot, Rajasthan Royals rooted to bottom

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are placed second on the table, having won three and lost one of the four matches they have played thus far.

Published: 23rd April 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli Captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sanju Samson (c) of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continued to remain on top of the IPL table after recording their fourth consecutive win of the season.

The perfect start has helped them reach eight points and their dominant win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) has also given a boost to their net run rate (NRR), which has gone from +0.750 before the match to +1.009.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are two points behind DC in fourth place and have an NRR of +0.187.

The teams below MI are all tied on two points and separated only by their NRRs. All the teams have won one and lost three of the matches they have played thus far. Rajasthan Royals, after their 10-wicket defeat to RCB on Thursday, are rock bottom with an NRR of -1.011. Punjab Kings, with an NRR of -0.824, are above them in seventh place while Kolkata Knight Riders are sixth with an NRR of -0.700. SunRisers Hyderabad are fifth with an NRR of -0.228.

