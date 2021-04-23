STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Rajasthan Royals need to improve overall performances: Kumar Sangakkara

RR's 10-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL has left them at the bottom on the points table.

Published: 23rd April 2021 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Kumar Sangakkara Coach of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo |IPL)

Kumar Sangakkara Coach of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo |IPL)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Rajasthan Royals (RR) team director Kumar Sangakkara said that the team needs to improve on overall performances and execute their plans better.

RR's 10-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL has left them at the bottom on the points table.

"It is the overall performance. You have to tie together good performances with bat and ball and field well too. We had a game that we nearly chased down, a game that we should have won quite easily and then were quite outplayed in the next two," said Sangakkara in the post-match press conference on Thursday.

"Today we were completely outplayed by RCB. You can't always have perfect games but we have to get a lot better at executing our game plan and get some confidence going. There are some good pitches out there, a lot of batsmen score runs and it is quite tough for the bowlers to match the totals and keep scores in check. We need to match the other sides in that intensity," he said.

Sangakkara said that the team did well to get to 177/9 despite being 43/4 in the eighth over.

"Today was a game of two halves, we struggled that first six to seven overs and the next overs after having lost a lot of wickets we still managed to get to 176 so you see that ability there, one of the top four need to get a big score," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kumar Sangakkara Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp