IPL 2021: RCB pleased to have 'multi-skilled' Hasaranga as Chahal's spin partner

The Indian players, minus the Test players in England, have already started assembling in Bengaluru. During the seven days of quarantine in the city, they will be tested for COVID-19 three times.

WANINDU HASARANGA - AFP

Hasaranga replaces Adam Zampa in the squad (File photo | AFP)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bangalore have been forced into making some big changes before the resumption of the IPL 2021 in UAE from September 19 in the UAE. Simon Katich has stepped down as the head coach due to personal reasons and Mike Hesson, director of cricket, will assume the role till the end of the season.

Also, New Zealand’s Finn Allen and Scott Kuggeleijn have been selected for the national team, making them miss the league. Australia's Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa have made themselves unavailable. Australia's Tim David, Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga are the new faces in the squad so far.

The inclusion of Hasaranga, who replaces Adam Zampa, seems to be a good choice considering that the leg-spinner scalped nine wickets in the last T20I series against India. With the conditions in the UAE expected to assist the spinners, the Lankan alongside Yuzvendra Chahal could be a big plus. More importantly, he can also contribute with the bat, believes Hesson.

"Wanindu has certainly been on our radar for a long time. We are not surprised by his success in recent times, he has been doing it for a while now. We like his skill set. He is a multi-skilled cricketer so he offers us to play a little bit deeper as well, if we choose him as the overseas spinner alongside Chahal. The fact that performed well against India in recent times is great too," said Hesson.

The Indian players, minus the Test players in England, have already started assembling in Bengaluru. During the seven days of quarantine in the city, they will be tested for COVID-19 three times. They will depart on August 29 in a chartered plane and will be in hard quarantine for another six days in UAE. Meanwhile the foreign players will gradually reach from August 29 onwards.

With new overseas players in the squad, it remains to be seen as to how much time these players take to gel with the rest of their teammates. It is imperative for them to find their rhythm as soon as possible as they will be eager to continue that winning momentum which they had gathered before the IPL was cancelled midway due to the COVID-19 situation. They are currently third in the table with five wins from seven games.

"We have got a number of players that have been in good form since the IPL. Some have had well deserved rest. But, the time in Dubai will be critical for those who have not played a huge amount of cricket to get them up to speed and for those who have, it is just a matter of quick integration back into their role in the side. It will not be difficult as they are professionals and we are a very determined side," said Hesson.

