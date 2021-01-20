STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL contract with Chennai Super Kings has ended: Harbhajan Singh

Published: 20th January 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh

CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday said his contract with IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings has ended, bringing to a conclusion his "wonderful" two-year stint with the side.

The 40-year-old spinner revealed this ahead of next month's IPL auction and hours before the list of retained players for the upcoming edition is announced. "As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience.. beautiful memories made &some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years..All the best," Harbhajan tweeted.

He was part of the CSK team that won the Indian Premier League title in 2018, coming back after a two-year suspension. Harbhajan was one of the two CSK players, along with Suresh Raina, who chose to skip the 13th edition of the IPL in the UAE last year, held in a bio-secure bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raina, though, had to rush home after a tragedy in the family. In the 2019 season, Harbhajan picked up 16 wickets from 11 games at an average of 19.5. In 160 IPL matches, Harbhajan has 150 wickets at an average of 26.44 and an economy rate of 7.05.

In the international arena, he has to his credit 417 Test wickets, 269 ODI scalps and 25 dismissals in T20Is. Harbhajan last played for India during the T20 World Cup in 2016 and has featured in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is.

The IPL trading window for the franchises closes on February 4.

