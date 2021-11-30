STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL retentions: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni retained, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya released

India's greatest white-ball skipper and Chennai Super Kings talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is his team's second retention behind all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

Published: 30th November 2021 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

IPL Trophy

IPL Trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday retained their former captain Virat Kohli while Mumbai Indians predictably retained India's T20 captain Rohit Sharma and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the IPL mega auction.

India's greatest white-ball skipper and Chennai Super Kings talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is his team's second retention behind all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja while Ruturaj Gaikwad is the fourth name in the list.

Moeen Ali has also been retained by CSK.

The major names to be released are out-of-form all-rounder Hardik Pandya and dashing keeper batter Ishan Kishan, who have been a part of Mumbai Indians core while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel have been released by RCB.

Punjab Kings released their last year's skipper KL Rahul, while SRH retained Kane Williamson and released star spinner Rashid Khan.

Comments

