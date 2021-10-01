STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2021: Bravo has provided good competition to Curran for all-rounder spot, says CSK coach Fleming

Bravo who is now just seven wickets short of becoming the all-time leading wicket-taker in the IPL history is enjoying a terrific run of form in the league this season.

Published: 01st October 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings celebrates after taking a wicket during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in UAE, Thursday.

Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings celebrates after taking a wicket during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in UAE, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SHARJAH: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming believes that Dwayne Bravo has provided some good competition to Sam Curran for the all-rounder spot in the team.

Bravo who is now just seven wickets short of becoming the all-time leading wicket-taker in the IPL history is enjoying a terrific run of form in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah on Thursday and with it, became the first team to seal a place in the playoffs. After keeping things tight with the ball to limit SRH to 134/9, CSK chased down the target in 19.4 overs & with 6 wickets in hand to register their ninth win of the season.

"Well, some good competition for that place for Sam. Sam was excellent for us in the first half and Bravo has come back now like the champion he is. Some good competition around that all-rounder spot. And it's ideally what you want, two really good players competing and getting the best out of each other," CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said in Thursday's post-match press conference.

"We are really impressed with how Bravo has responded to the challenge, he is back to his best. His bowling at the death has been outstanding," he added.

"Really proud of how we finished, I think we won the last four games. In the first half of the tournament number of things went wrong, and confidence was low but the way we finished gave us confidence. Even if it was a bad year we were one good win to making to the SF," Fleming highlighted while talking about CSK's last season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2021 Dwayne Bravo Sam Curran Chennai Super Kings
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp