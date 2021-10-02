IPL 2021: Will bowl soon, efforts are on, says all-rounder Hardik Pandya

By ANI

SHARJAH: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya gave a positive update on his return to the bowling crease, saying he would do it soon.

"Runs are important and especially when your team wins. It was important for my personal confidence but to score for the team was important. We have to assess the wicket and adapt on the given time. The plans have to be simple and win over obstacles ball-by-ball. There's no option, but one thing is that these situations bring out the best in you. We realise it is a do-or-die game, but we are just focusing on the controllabes," Hardik told host broadcaster Star Sports before the game against DC.

Commenting on hitting the bowling crease, he said: "Aayega jaldi. Koshish poori hai (I will bowl soon. Efforts are on)."

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Friday had said Hardik might struggle with the bat if he pushes too hard to bowl in the ongoing IPL.

Notably, ever since Hardik underwent back surgery, he has not been bowling regularly.

"Because he hasn't bowled since Sri Lanka, I think what we are trying to do is what's best for Hardik going forward. We are talking to Indian management, and make sure sooner he feels comfortable, we get him into his bowling programme and prepare him," said Jayawardene in a pre-match press conference on Friday. "(If Hardik can bowl in IPL) We have to look on a daily basis and evaluate and see how he progresses."

Delhi Capitals had last suffered a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Mumbai Indians registered a win over Punjab Kings in their respective previous games. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals is at the second spot in the points table while Mumbai Indians is in sixth place.