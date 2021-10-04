STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Challenging season but can't overreact: SRH captain Kane Williamson after loss to KKR

Williamson said that when performance is not great, focus is shifted on a lot of things which adds to the problems.

Published: 04th October 2021 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson (Photo | SunRisers Hyderabad Twitter)

By PTI

DUBAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson feels that one shouldn't overreact or try to over-compensate after what has been challenging season with the franchise set to finish last in eight team table. Williamson took over captaincy from David Warner but SRH's fortunes remained the same.

"The surfaces have varied a lot and I think we have seen that teams that have been successful have been able to adapt to these surfaces. Once again, it is important for us not to overreact and overcorrect. It has definitely been a challenging season for us in that aspect," Williamson said after the defeat against KKR.

Williamson said that when performance is not great, focus is shifted on a lot of things which adds to the problems. "I suppose personally, standing in as skipper in the second half of the tournament, you try to do have a collective focus. There are a number of things around the corner that can take the attention of the players, but you known that as a team, we are fortunate to be here," Williamson further said.

Williamson was disappointed that the couldn't build on powerplay overs. "We got through the powerplay and there was an opportunity to build towards a 140-150 total and obviously we fell short of it. Williamson said after SRH went down by six wickets here on Sunday for the team's 10th defeat of the ongoing IPL seaso," he said.

The surface didn't allow any batter to settle down, said Williamson. "It was a challenging surface, it was hard to get your rhythm on because of the tennis ball bounce. Particularly with the new ball, it sat on the surface and it reflected on the low strike rates which have been quite interesting in the second half of the tournament," he said about Sunday's game.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson David Warner SRH vs KKR Kolkata Knight riders IPL 15 IPL in UAE IPL updates IPL 2021 IPL score SRH 2021 season
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp