STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Dubai wicket wasn't easiest to hit spinners: KKR batsman Shubman Gill

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Shubman Gill revealed that the pitch was not the easiest to hit spinners for constant boundaries.

Published: 04th October 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

KKR batsman Shubman Gill

KKR batsman Shubman Gill (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

DUBAI: After playing a knock of 57 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batter Shubman Gill revealed that the pitch was not the easiest to hit spinners for constant boundaries.

"It was important to keep the wickets in hand, and when the balls and runs were closer then just take it easy. It was important to assess the wicket. It wasn't easy to hit the spinners on this wicket. I was targeting the shorter side, and the leg-side was shorter than the off-side at one end. When I didn't have much runs under the belt, you don't want the opposition to gain the upper hand," Gill told host broadcaster Star Sports after KKR's six-wicket win over SRH.

"When you play on slower wickets, it's more important to play with the wrists and that comes naturally to me. I took on the extra pace (of Umran) today and it came off in this game, but in another game it might not," he added.

Gill played a knock of 57 runs as KKR defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets with two balls to spare here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. With this win, KKR consolidated its position at the fourth spot and the side now has 12 points from 13 games.

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped KKR restrict SRH to 115/8 in the allotted twenty overs. For Eoin Morgan-led side, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, and Varun Chakravarthy returned with two wickets each while for SRH, Kane Williamson top-scored with a knock of 26 runs.

KKR will next square off against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shubman Gill KKR Kolkata Knight riders IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp