Family congratulates SRH pacer Umran Malik after excellent show in debut game against KKR

Umran Malik clocked a delivery at 146 kmph speed in his very first over, and he then entered 150s twice on the speed gun.

SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik

SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: SunRisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik was in tears as his family congratulated him on an excellent debut in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday night. The Jammu and Kashmir cricketer's family also wished him luck for the upcoming games.

"Umran, congratulations to you for getting a chance to play in the IPL. I keep praying for you, my prayers are always with you. Just keep performing well," his mother said in a video posted by SRH on Twitter.

"Umran, you have got an opportunity to play in the IPL. Our prayers are always with you. We hope you are happy, wherever you are. Entire Jammu and Kashmir is happy for you," his father said.

Sharing his joy, Umran's brother said: "Congratulations you are getting a chance to play in the IPL. Everyone is proud of you, we are eagerly waiting to see you on television. Best of luck brother."

His sister said she was proud of his effort in the opening game. "Congratulations Umran for getting a chance to play in the IPL. I pray that you give your 100 per cent and make us feel proud," she said.

Umran impressed one and all with his quick pace to rattle the opposition batters on Sunday night. Umar, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, clocked two deliveries over 150 kmph on the speed gun and his fastest ball was 151.03. As a result, he is now the only Indian in the top ten for this season to deliver the fastest balls.

The 21-year-old clocked a delivery at 146 kmph speed in his very first over, and he then entered 150s twice on the speed gun.

In fact, SRH skipper Kane Williamson had also praised him and said: "We've been facing him in the nets, and it's something quite special. He's got a lot of pace, he runs in and goes hard. He racked up some fast speeds as well, which is pretty special. What a talent!"

