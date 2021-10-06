Cool and calm Maxwell: Aussie veteran makes the difference for RCB in IPL 2021

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: 145, 179, 310, 169 and 108 runs. These were Glenn Maxwell's numbers in his last five IPL seasons. Such numbers are staggering for a player, who has done well in the shorter format of the game at the international level and leagues like the Big Bash.

He had a thing or two to prove in the 2021 campaign, and has delivered in style, scoring 407 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore so far.

An impressive opening stand between Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal has helped Maxwell a lot, ensuring he does not walk in under pressure.

It would not be wrong to say that Maxwell has been one of the main reasons for Bangalore's success this season as they have already reached the Playoffs.

And if things go as per plan, they could well finish in the top two. More importantly, when he has walked to bat for Bangalore, the element of pressure is quite non-existent with the likes of AB de VIlliers, who can score at blistering pace at the end, batting at number five.

"It is more about the overs that we are trying to get our batters out there. For me, I am looking to get out there just after powerplay. If I can have that opportunity to bat a little more than 10 overs to go, then I give myself an over or two out there to get used to the conditions and give myself a platform to go. AB is a little bit later...he has the ability to hit boundaries early on in his innings, he is suited to back end and later overs, where he can cash in. Having (De Villiers) come after me and be there to finish the innings is a hell of a luxury," said Maxwell, who has scored three half-centuries in a row in his last three innings.

Often criticised for playing reckless shots in the past, he has been much more calculative and taken time to understand the conditions before taking charge.

After getting his eye in, he has been dangerous, hitting sixes at will against both the spinners and pacers.

"I know I score quickly in ODI and T20 cricket. It was more about having a solid technique at the start of my innings and making sure I take in much information before taking the first risks. With this (RCB) line-up I am afforded a little bit more time to gather information and spend more time in the middle and then when I decide to flick the switch and have a crack, it is a well informed decision."

It remains to be seen if he can outdo his best (552 runs in 2014) for the then Kings XI Punjab.