Hope my last game is in Chennai: CSK legend MS Dhoni gives hint of retiring from IPL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a full-fledged player auction lined up at the end of the ongoing IPL, MS Dhoni has hinted at continuing with the Chennai Super Kings at least for another season.

No other captain has won more matches than Dhoni in the IPL and he also has three trophies to show and in the ongoing edition, Chennai have already made it to the play-offs.

However, over the past couple of seasons, Dhoni’s performance with the bat has been nowhere close to what it was during his heydays.

Dhoni is now 40-year-old and there were questions whether this season could be his last as he had already retired from international cricket in 2020.

On Tuesday, speaking at India Cements 75 not out — organisation’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations — Dhoni in a virtual conference, said: “When it comes to farewell, you can always come and see me play for CSK. You will still get the opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, we will come to Chennai and I will play my last game there and meet all the fans.”

In the one-hour live event hosted on the franchise’s YouTube channel, apart from Dhoni, CSK players Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir also took part. Also part of the virtual interaction was N Srinivasan, vice-chairman and MD India Cements.