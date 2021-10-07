STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab Kings wins toss, elects to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match.

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match here on Thursday.

Punjab made one change to their side, bringing in Chris Jordan in place of West Indian batter Nicholas Pooran Chennai Super Kings, who have qualified for the play-offs and are aiming to seal a top two finish, chose to retain the same XI that played in the previous game against Delhi Capitals.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, WK), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings: K L Rahul (captain, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Sarfaraz Khan, M Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd Shami, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

