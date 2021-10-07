STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Was trying to bowl wide yorkers to AB de Villiers: SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar

A spirited bowling performance saw Kane Williamson-led SRH defeat RCB by four runs here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that his plan was to bowl wide yorkers to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter AB de Villiers in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter.

A spirited bowling performance saw Kane Williamson-led SRH defeat RCB by four runs here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar defended 13 off the final over to help his side register a thrilling victory.

"The hand is fine. I got hit thrice after I dropped a catch as well. When AB bats, I was thinking about the process. I was trying to bowl wide yorkers," Bhuvneshwar told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game ended.

"I bowled a yorker at the stumps and got hit for a six and then again went back to wide yorkers. If you look at the score at three venues it hasn't been much. We did think we were 10-15 short though," he added.

SRH pacer Umran Malik clocked 153kph to bowl the fastest delivery of IPL 2021 against RCB. Malik achieved this feat on the 4th delivery of the 9th over against Devdutt Padikkal. The RCB batter got an outside edge and scored a run on the fastest delivery of IPL 2021.

Earlier, Jason Roy played a knock of 44 runs as SRH posted a total of 141/7 in the allotted twenty overs. For RCB, Harshal Patel returned with the figures of 3-33.

SunRisers Hyderabad will next take on Mumbai Indians on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

