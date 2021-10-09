STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now you have a bigger role: Tendulkar wishes Suryakumar luck for T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav has already said that he is looking forward to the upcoming T20 World Cup and his process and routine will remain the same.

Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar with batter Suryakumar Yadav.

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar has wished good luck to batter Suryakumar Yadav, saying that he has a bigger role to look forward to in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav played a knock of 82 against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday. Mumbai Indians' management chose him as the Dressing Room Man of the Match.

Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle posted a video in which Tendulkar says to Surya: "All the best for the T20 World Cup. Now you have a bigger role."

Suryakumar Yadav has already said that he is looking forward to the upcoming T20 World Cup and his process and routine will remain the same like it was for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday finished the IPL 2021 at fifth position. The side ended their IPL 2021 campaign with a 42-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but failed to qualify for the playoffs.

"I am good, I am good (on how he is doing after being hit by a short ball). At the end of the day, the show must go on and you got to keep smiling whatever happens. We had nothing to lose," Suryakumar told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game against SRH.

"We had a target, we just kept running behind it. The pitch was good. Happy to be on the winning side. It is a big tournament (T20 World Cup). We don't change anything. The process, routine all remain the same. Really looking forward to it," he added.

Mumbai Indians had scored 235 in 20 overs against SRH on the back of blistering performances from Ishan Kishan (84) and Suryakumar Yadav (82).

The T20 World Cup will kickstart on October 17 and India will lock horns against arch-rival Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. (ANI)

