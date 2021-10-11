STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Gambhir-led KKR, CSK is where I have felt most secure: Robin Uthappa

Uthappa warmed the bench for CSK before he got the opportunity to bat in the last few games of the league stage.

Published: 11th October 2021 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Robin Uthappa of Chennai Super Kings celebrates his half century against DC. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Robin Uthappa, who played a match-winning knock against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, said he has felt the most secure in the Yellow Camp in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Uthappa, who had earlier played for KKR under Gautam Gambhir's leadership, launched a counterattack after Faf du Plessis' early dismissal. The right-handed batsman smashed 63 off 44 balls as CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

"I always maintain that this has been one of the most secure franchises going around and everyone feels secure within the group and I think that only makes a player only give that much more to the franchise," Uthappa said during the post-match presentation.

"After KKR, when Gauti was the captain I really enjoyed myself there and felt really secure in that group but after that this is the most secure I've felt while playing cricket in a while.

"It's gonna be interesting and exciting and really looking forward to it. I just like to take the opportunity to say everyone in the world out there -- let's be kind, the world needs it," he added.

Uthappa warmed the bench for CSK before he got the opportunity to bat in the last few games of the league stage. The right-handed batsman dedicated his knock to his son, who was celebrating his birthday on Sunday.

"Happy that I was able to contribute. Today is my son's birthday and this one's for him. When I went out to bat we knew we needed a good start, so I just tried to react to the ball and play according to the merit," said Uthappa.

"Hopefully it's nothing serious (about his injury), seems like it's a little bit of a niggle and we have got 4 days to go so I should be good. There were days when there were doubts to be honest, when you don't get to play these doubts tend to creep in and I try to make sure that I shut myself from the outside world, I just stuck to that and I just felt that at some point I will be able to contribute to the team in a way that's really meaningful and I'm really grateful for God that I have been able to do that today," he signed off. 

